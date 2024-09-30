Citi Foundation announces US$500K grant for Habitat for Humanity

Former president Paula-Mae Weekes volunteers her labour on a Habitat for Humanity project at Women Build 2019. Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity -

THE non-profit organisation, Habitat for Humanity in Trinidad and Tobago, was selected to receive a US$500,000 grant as part of Citi Foundation's ongoing efforts to provide decent housing and sustainable improvements for homeowners.

This funding is part of the Citi Foundation 2024 Global Innovation Challenge, an initiative which supports solutions to address homelessness.

This grant will be implemented over a two-year period.

In a release, Citi Foundation said nine non-profit organisations across the Latin American region including Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Mexico and others received US $25 million collectively.

"This investment builds on the foundation’s efforts to catalyse economic development globally. The grant allows Habitat for Humanity to have access to a learning community facilitated by IDEO.org, a non-profit organisation focused on designing products and services in the social impact sector," the release said.

The release added homelessness and housing insecurity remains a pressing issue impacting communities globally.

Country officer and managing director at Citibank TT Ltd Mitchell De Silva said, "We are very proud to partner through Citi Foundation with Habitat for Humanity with the objective of empowering families to build their own homes and access interest-free loans, promoting sustainable solutions that strengthen housing stability and community development.

"We recognise that safe, affordable and stable housing is a key contributor to the economic and social well-being of low-income households and communities around the world."

Brandee McHale, president of the Citi Foundation said since launching the inaugural Global Innovation Challenge in early 2023, the foundation has continued to see how community-based solutions are poised to accelerate impact on the ground.

McHale described this grant as "catalytic" while also alluding to its positive effects on low-income communities.

"Each organisation will not only directly impact the lives of people in crisis today, but also create models that can be replicated in other communities around the world tomorrow."