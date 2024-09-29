Teen gunned down in Petit Valley

A 19-year-old man from Ravine Road, Petit Valley was gunned down on the evening of September 27 at his home.

He was identified as Tevin Terry Campbell.

Police said around 2.40 pm on September 27 they got information and found Campbell's body in the downstairs area of a two-storey house.

The homicide crime-scene unit found five spent .40 shell casings, one live .40 ammunition and three deformed projectiles near his body.

Police said investigations are continuing.