Rifle, ammo found in Laventille

The rifle and ammunition found by POS Inter-Agency Task Force on September 28. -

AN anti-crime exercise in Laventille resulted in police finding a gun and ammunition.

Inter-Agency Task Force officers said around 3.45 pm on September 28 they acted on information they received and went to Beverly Hill Plannings.

They searched an electrical-metre room near Building 10 and found one Sig Sauer M400 rifle loaded with a magazine with 26 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

No arrests were made.

Police are continuing investigations.