Rifle, ammo found in Laventille
AN anti-crime exercise in Laventille resulted in police finding a gun and ammunition.
Inter-Agency Task Force officers said around 3.45 pm on September 28 they acted on information they received and went to Beverly Hill Plannings.
They searched an electrical-metre room near Building 10 and found one Sig Sauer M400 rifle loaded with a magazine with 26 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.
No arrests were made.
Police are continuing investigations.
Comments
"Rifle, ammo found in Laventille"