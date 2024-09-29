Palmyra pharmacy owner beaten, robbed

A Palmyra businessman was beaten during a robbery at his establishment on September 28.

Police said the pharmacy owner was serving a customer when, shortly after 8 pm, a white Nissan Tiida pulled up in the carpark and three men wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves exited the vehicle.

He told officers the men stormed into the building with guns and announced a hold-up, before they beat him and stole the day's sales of $1,000.

They also took a cash drawer valued at $300 and an assortment of cigarettes, before getting away in the Tiida. Police responded and sought to gather information through CCTV footage.

The owner sought medical attention for his injuries.

Investigations are continuing.