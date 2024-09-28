Tobago man charged with Friendsfield murder

A TOBAGO man has been charged with the murder of Kerlan Thomas at Friendsfield Road, Scarborough, on August 21.

Jay Quashie, 23, of Mary’s Hill, appeared virtually before High Court Master Margaret Sookraj-Goswami on September 25.

He was also charged with multiple counts of wounding in connection with the shooting which claimed Thomas’s life.

The matter was adjourned to October 15, 2025.

On September 22, an audience was held with the acting Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen Jaglal, who advised that Quashie, a labourer, be charged with the offences.

He was charged by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Tobago, on September 24.

According to a police, officers responded to a report of gunfire at Friendsfield around 7.39 pm on August 21. On arrival, the officers found three men with gunshot wounds. A fourth man, Thomas, 21, died at the scene.

Police said the men were liming on the roadside when three gunmen came out of a white wagon and opened fire on the group. They then fled the scene.

Thomas was Tobago’s 20th murder victim for 2024. Up to last night, the murder rate for the island stood at 24.