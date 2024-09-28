NWRHA congratulates national award recipient

Main Entrance to the Port of Spain General Hospital. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

The North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) congratulated its employee Nadira Maharaj, who received the Medal of Merit (gold) for healthcare on Republic Day.

In a release on September 26, the NWRHA board of directors, management and staff applauded her accomplishment and said the RHA was committed to supporting her endeavours, which would continue to contribute to the evolution of healthcare delivery in TT.

Maharaj, manager of laboratory services, led the Department of Pathology at Port of Spain General Hospital (POSGH) in getting ISO 15189 accreditation on April 17.

The distinguished international accreditation was granted by the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation through the Global Laboratory and Epidemiology Systems Strengthening Network. It was supported by the Ministry of Health, in partnership with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

"This recognition highlights the laboratory's adherence to rigorous international standards for routine chemistry, haematology, coagulation, immunology and microbiology testing. By implementing a comprehensive management system and meeting all technical requirements, the Department of Pathology ensures the highest quality of laboratory services and accurate results for patients."

It said the accreditation marked a new level of excellence, represented a commitment to delivering superior healthcare services and aligned the POSGH laboratory with other accredited medical facilities in the region.

"These accomplishments attest to the diligence and dedication of Maharaj who boasts a 40-year career in healthcare, fuelled and sustained by a passion and love for what she does. This combination of attributes helps distinguish her as both a pioneer in medical laboratory service and a true patriot of this country."