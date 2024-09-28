$6.912b for national security in 2023-24 budget allocation: Where did crime $$ go?

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, left, will present the national budget on September 30. - Angelo Marcelle

THE country's murder rate is closing in on 500. It is a one statistic that may weigh heavily on the Finance Minister’s mind when he lays out how much money will be spent on national security, in his 2024/2025 budget.

In his budget presentation last year, Imbert said he was disturbed by the untenable level of murders in TT before announcing his allocation of $6.912 billion to national security.

“Crime and violence remain pressing and troubling problems that severely undermine our citizens’ welfare.”

At the time, he said the country’s total revenue was $54.012 billion. Total expenditure was $59.209 billion and fiscal deficit stood at $5.197 billion.

Education and training got the largest chunk of the pie, with $8.022 billion. The health sector got $7.409 billion, followed by national security.

He said since the government took office in September 2015, it has prioritised efforts to combat serious crimes.

Imbert said this includes equipping law enforcement with state-of-the-art tools and enhancing police training to improve performance.

Crime-fighting measures announced by Imbert included: increasing the annual intake for recruits from 300 to 1,000; training for police officers will continue in various aspects and technologies; $80 million for new vehicles and equipment for the TTPS and $15 million to establish a Riverine Police Unit at the Carenage Police Station.

As far as Newsday was able to ascertain these promises never materialised.

Increasing the annual intake for recruits

To address the shortage of active police officers – affected by retirements and resignations – the Commissioner of Police was mandated to triple the intake of recruits in 2024 from 300 to 1,000.

This increase was to be facilitated by utilising facilities outside the Police Academy, including the Chaguaramas Convention Centre, while the academy’s capacity is expanded. Several schools were to be used for training after hours. Funding for additional trainers was allocated within the recurrent expenditure.

On January 12, thousands of men turned out for the TTPS recruitment drive in Port of Spain and Marabella.

The drive targeted men aged 18 to 35, requiring all applicants to have at least five CXC passes and a valid driver’s licence.

An advertisement on the TTPS’ Instagram page highlighted the benefits of joining, including meal, housing and cost of living allowances; free medical, dental, optical services and paid leave.

Newsday arrived around 3 am and saw applicants had already gathered, with some sleeping in their cars parked near the academy.

On May 29, 156 new officers were inducted into the ranks of the police, with the Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds urging the cohort to “rise to the challenge” during the ceremony. He stressed their crucial role in upholding public safety and national security.

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher addressed the recruits, and said they were joining the service at a time when policing faced significant scrutiny.

“The integrity of officers is under examination, and the competence of the service is being questioned,” she said. “You must be determined to make a difference and committed to improving our community.”

Speaking to Newsday in a phone interview on September 28, head of the Police Social and Welfare Association, Gideon Dickson, expressed optimism about the recruitment of more officers. He said while the initial intake numbers are promising, there’s potential to induct more officers before the year’s end.

Dickson stressed the importance of utilising special reserve officers, who he said already possess valuable on-the-job experience and educational qualifications.

This approach would reduce the training time compared to recruiting entirely new candidates. However, he acknowledged the challenges posed by legislative requirements for new recruits, particularly the polygraph test, which he described as a significant hurdle.

Dickson said many potential candidates fail this test due to stress, leading them to seek employment in other sectors in the security services that do not require it.

He argued relying on a method that isn’t scientific and can be inaccurate may not serve the best interests of the police organisation or the applicants.

Dickson proposed revisiting alternative screening methods before polygraph testing, such as rigorous background checks that assess a candidate’s affiliations and past activities. He believes the older method was effective in establishing trust and credibility among police officers. In discussing the impact of polygraph testing, Dickson raised concerns about the implications for individuals who are unsuccessful in passing the test. He further elaborated on the nature of the test, suggesting it functions primarily as a stress test rather than a definitive measure of honesty. Dickson said in the broader context that people from difficult backgrounds, who may have experienced trauma or hardship, are particularly vulnerable to failing the tests.

Dickson advocated for a more nuanced approach to recruitment that considers the varied life experiences of applicants rather than solely relying on stress-inducing assessments.

Access to resources

At the budget reading, Imbert allocated $80 million for new vehicles and equipment for TTPS, aimed at expanding community patrols for greater visibility and presence.

Additionally, $15 million was given to establish a riverine police unit at the Carenage Police Station, which will include the design and construction of a jetty and the acquisition of fast inshore vessels to patrol high-crime areas.

On May 18, police recovered over $200 million worth of cocaine in what was described as one of the largest drug busts in Chaguaramas.

The drugs weighed approximately 168 kilogrammes with a street value of $234,457,344, police said. A loaded Glock pistol was also found on the floor near the driver’s seat.

Three people were held at a hotel in Chaguaramas after police received information in March about a large shipment of cocaine destined for the US.

Modernisation of police facilities

Imbert said the government’s goals were to modernise technology in police facilities, including

and new police stations.

In an effort to improve public trust, the TTPS is establishing vetted police units staffed by officers of proven integrity to improve accountability and re-establish community trust.

In line with these efforts, Imbert said the government’s goals are to modernise technology in police facilities. Part of this initiative includes a planned makeover of Trinidad House, an old Inland Revenue building located along Treasury Street in Port of Spain.

After housing the Board of Inland Revenue offices until 2017, the building has remained largely unused since the revenue office relocated to the IRD Tower on Ajax Street.

A Request for Proposals (RFP) for design-build services to refurbish the facade of Trinidad House, with submissions ending in May 2023.

The tender process was managed through Udecott’s e-tender system. A poster placed on the Edward Street wall of Trinidad House showed the planned transformation of the building into a police administrative support facility.

To strengthen border control and combat the influx of illegal firearms and drugs, Imbert said the government will enhance maritime security.

New patrol boats and upgraded operational capabilities for existing vessels are being deployed. Additionally, four large-scale, non-intrusive inspection scanners for shipping containers will be installed at the ports of Port of Spain and Point Lisas (by 2024), along with handheld scanners for Customs and Excise to improve detection capabilities.

On September 6, during a press conference at the Ministry of National Security in Port of Spain, Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel said the Coast Guard’s fleet of eight large patrol vessels, including six Damen Stan vessels and two Austal Cape vessels, is currently out of service.

Hinds explained the vessels are undergoing a recertification programme that includes servicing and repairs, with a goal to have them fully operational within 14 months.

Hinds said the Damen vessels have been part of the fleet for many years and a “systematic approach” has been established for their recertification. He said some of the work will be conducted locally, while additional repairs will take place in Suriname, with the vessels returning intermittently during the process.

Hinds said one of the vessels was returned to Trinidad after undergoing dry-docking in Suriname and will undergo further adjustments to align it with operational standards.

In addition to servicing the existing fleet, Hinds said the National Security Ministry is actively working to expand the Coast Guard’s capabilities.

“Not only are we servicing our current assets, but we are also in the process of acquiring additional interceptors to bolster our operations.”

Experts within the Coast Guard have recommended acquiring around 30 additional seacraft to enhance operational effectiveness.

Responding to concerns TT’s coasts are inadequately protected, Hinds acknowledged the issue of illegal entry points,

“We have about 264 illegal points of entry, and given our proximity to Venezuela, vulnerabilities have always existed.”

Addressing TTPS’s violent crime reduction plan aimed at decreasing murder, wounding and shootings while removing firearms from the streets, Imbert said data showed a downward trend in major crimes affecting individuals, with reports of burglaries, robberies, and larceny decreasing from 4,766 in 2022 to 3,040 by August 2023.

As of September 26, the murder toll stands at 467.

Imbert will present the 2024/2025 national budget on September 30 at 1.30 pm in the Parliament.