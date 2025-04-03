Haynes-Alleyne not selected to contest Tabaquite for UNC

Anita Haynes-Alleyne - Photo courtesy Anita Haynes-Alleyne

Outgoing MP for Tabaquite Anita Haynes-Alleyne was informed by the UNC executive on April 3 that she would not be selected to represent the constituency at the April 28 general election.

In a release to her Facebook page she thanked her constituents for the last five years and said she remains committed to a brand new politics in Trinidad and Tobago.

"One that promotes citizen involvement and policy-based platforms aimed at advancing our national development.

"Indeed, it remains my firm belief that persons participating in the political landscape must be focused on the issues facing our country, clearly and responsibly articulating their proposed solutions."

During the UNC's internal elections in 2024, Haynes-Alleyne, Rai Ragbir, Rodney Charles, Ruston Paray and Dinesh Rambally all contested seats on the party's national executive.

The electorate, however, maintained the status quo and all five were since considered "dissident."

Haynes-Alleyne wished the people of Tabaquite well and thanked them for the last five years.

"I reiterate that my ultimate loyalty remains with the people of TT and I remain committed to the critical work of advocacy and good policy development.

Additionally, I urge all citizens to be attentive and vigilant this election season. If we are serious about moving our country forward, then we must pay close attention to who is offering us workable solutions to the issues facing our nation."

She said she is confident that a new political framework is on the horizon.

"One in which we put people in front of Party. For although our political system is adversarial, it need not be myopic or divisive.

"I remain unrepentantly committed to achieving national development characterised by vigorous democracy, transparency and equity; committed to building a TT of which we can all be proud and free to raise our families in safety and with dignity."

Newsday understand Sean Sobers has been tipped for the seat.