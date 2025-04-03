COP joins UNC's Coalition of Interests

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Congress of the People (COP) have officially joined forces with the United National Congress (UNC), Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP), the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), the Public Services Association (PSA), and the LOVE party in what is known as the Coalition of Interests.

A release from the UNC on April 3 said the COP will contest two seats in the April 28 general election – St Ann’s East and Port of Spain South.

"This marks a major expansion of the coalition’s reach into areas long neglected by the PNM, giving citizens new hope for real representation and meaningful transformation.

"The Coalition of Interests is growing stronger every day, bringing together political forces, labour movements and civil society to tackle crime, economic decline, foreign exchange shortages, skyrocketing food prices, job losses and the collapse of key institutions of accountability, transparency, independence and democracy."