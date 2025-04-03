Kamla: Paria diving tragedy payment an election stunt

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

The Opposition Leader has strongly criticised Prime Minister Stuart Young's announcement of a $1 million ex gratia payment to the lone survivor and each of the families of the four dead men in the Paria diving tragedy, calling the move a disgusting and insulting attempt to buy votes ahead of the upcoming general election.

"This is the lowest election stunt he has pulled yet, and it reeks of desperation," Kamla Persad-Bissessar said on April 3 via a media statement.

She labelled the act shameful, accusing Young of begging for votes and handing out bills at a recent event.

"The people of TT deserve better than this cynical and heartless attempt at political bribery," she said.

Young made the payment announcement at the post-Cabinet media briefing earlier in the afternoon. He also defended the government's decision to offer the payment, saying the delay in compensation was due to ongoing disputes between the insurers of Land and Marine Construction Services (LMCS) and Paria.

"Young's remarks today churn the stomachs of all right-thinking citizens. His attempt to capitalise on the pain and suffering of these families, after three years of government neglect, is a disgrace," the Opposition Leader said.

The tragedy unfolded in February 2022 when five divers from LMCS were contracted to repair a pipeline at Paria's Pointe-a-Pierre facility.

The men — Kazim Ali Jnr, Rishi Nagassar, Fyzal Kurban, and Yusuf Henry — were tragically sucked into the pipeline, with only Christopher Boodram surviving.

Persad-Bissessar said Young knows the people will never forget these divers and the cruelty of the PNM government.

She also questioned the Prime Minister's actions as energy minister at the time of the tragedy.

She insisted that all divers could have been saved and accused the government of leaving them in the pipeline to die.

"A commission of enquiry concluded that this was no act of God, yet not one cent was given to these grieving families until now — mere days before an election," she said.

"It is unconscionable that over $50 million in legal fees was paid out between the commission and Paria, yet not a single effort was made to provide immediate financial relief to the affected families."

Persad-Bissessar went on that now, "in a pathetic last-ditch effort," Young suddenly finds the means to offer a payout which she referred to as an insultingly inadequate sum that reeks of political opportunism.

She added, "The truth is, not one person has been held accountable. No one has been fired."

She said some Paria officials retired comfortably while these families continued to suffer in silence.

"Has Stuart Young conveniently forgotten that Christopher Boodram had to beg the commission's chairman, Jerome Lynch, for financial assistance to cover his legal fees? What was this government's response? 'Seek legal aid.' That is the depth of their cruelty," she said.

She accused Young of failing to advocate for justice for the families involved.

"Now, on the eve of a general election, he plays the role of saviour, doling out $1 million like it's a Christmas gift. This is not generosity — it is a disgraceful, manipulative election ploy from a man who was never elected, only imposed on this nation," Persad-Bissessar said.

"But the people of TT see through this deception. The power is in their hands."

With the election on April 28, she charged that very soon, the people will rid this nation of the Prime Minister and his "wicked government."

She added: "The country is yearning for compassionate and principled leadership — leadership that does not exploit tragedy for votes but instead stands for justice, integrity, and accountability."