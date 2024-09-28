2 days after deadly gunplay - Malick preschool to 'temporarily' relocate

TRAUMATISED: Roxann's Learning and Childhood Centre Principal Roxann King speaks with reporters at the preschool on Friday, two days after gunplay outside the Malick school left two men dead and three other people wounded. - Photo by Gabriel Williams

TWO DAYS after the shooting incident in front of Roxann's Learning and Childhood Centre on Basement Road, Malick which left two men dead and three others – including a four-year-old boy – nursing gunshots wounds, MP for Laventille East/Morvant Adrian Leonce visited the school and its principal, confirming that a temporary relocation is being finalised.

Leonce spoke with reporters who gathered in the play-area of the preschool on September 27.

He said he visited the area to lend some support to the principal and teachers following the traumatic event.

"This (school) has been a pillar in our community for quite some time...this particular space is a safe space, so it is very traumatic," Leonce said.

Principal Roxann King said the preschool has been in existence for 40 years – 28 years under her administration. The school caters to 45 children from babies up to age five.

Leonce said he has been "organising" with the principal and has already two alternative locations in mind for the temporary relocation. He also addressed counselling for the school's members including staff, students and their families.

"I know the police have also contacted the principal to get the parents and the students some counselling. We have discussed some alternatives and additional counselling after the first session, so we have been working and we will continue to work together."

King, still visibly shaken, days after the traumatic event, wiped away tears as she nervously rubbed her hands together as she spoke.

The school remained closed since the incident.

Asked by a reporter to relive the ordeal, King said, "It happened around 8 am and that is a busy time for the community. Because not only are parents dropping and picking up, we have children from the nearby primary school and secondary school, in the community on their way to and from.

"Taxis were dropping and picking them up and it was traumatising. It is traumatising!"

King said it was only through divine intervention she is still standing. "It happened, but it could’ve been worse. But God has been good. His blood is covering us in the school and those on the compound, so we thank God firstly for keeping us (safe) during this ordeal."

King also cleared up misconceptions that the shooting took place inside the school.

"The shooting started outside of the school but because the gate was now being closed by a parent who was leaving it was easy for one of the guys, who later died, to push his way in.

"He did not die as was reported on social media. Nobody died in the school. Everything just happened in front the school."

King was thankful for the support she has received.

"We are getting calls, regional support, international support. It is a difficult time, a difficult experience but we have the support."

Leonce said he would ask for additional police presence in the community.

"We would even like if someone could be stationed close by in the 7th Avenue area and the 6th Avenue area just for the period while all of this is happening.

When asked to comment on gang-warfare in the community, Leonce said, "We reject gang warfare period! This is not a space of gang warfare, as we were just talking this is a place of respect." King was firm that it was not the end of her preschool.

"I don’t know what is God’s plan but I’m going to continue to trust Him. Even though we will relocate temporarily, home is home and we will come out of this stronger."

She said the counselling programme with the police will begin on Monday (September 30).

King said the children at the school were all doing well.

"Those who were on the compound are coping. The first few hours after was traumatic. They were describing it as fireworks but we knew what it was.

"Most of them slept through the night properly. Last night when I contacted them everybody was doing good. They were ready and eager to come to school."

She said once the temporary location was confirmed the support is there to move forward.

Additional reporting by Mya Quamie