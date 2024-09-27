Waves Foundation helps Scarborough students understand Alzheimer's

Scarborough Secondary School students. - File photo by David Reid

The Tobago Waves (Women Adding Value to the Elders) Foundation hosted a quiz for Form One students of the Scarborough Secondary School on September 23 at the school’s compound, to spread awareness of Alzheimer’s disease. The event was held in collaboration with the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection in commemoration of World Alzheimer’s Day, observed annually on September 21.

Four teams, made up of two students each, represented the in-house teams of Callender, Warner, Sosa, and Sebro. They researched and studied the intricacies of the disease that causes cognitive decline in memory, thinking and behaviour. The questions challenged their understanding of the physical and psychological effects of Alzheimer’s as well as their knowledge of its effects at various stages. After six rounds of competition, team Sebro was announced the winner.

Janice George-Berkeley, president of the Tobago Waves Foundation and a Scarborough Secondary teacher, said the foundation had a co-curricular group made up of students in the school, and members thought it necessary for them to be sensitised to the information since many students are in close contact with an elderly person who may be affected by the disease.

“The children were enthusiastic. They learnt things that some could relate to with their own grandparents and it helped to increase their understanding of what was taking place with their family members,” George-Berkeley said. One of the participants detailed that her 85-year-old aunt suffered with the disease and she was appreciative of the information studied for the quiz.

Jillian Thomas-DeGannes, vice president of the foundation, said the group tries to host monthly events but funding was the major challenge. She said they are open to working with any business or group, in order to get as many young people involved.

For more info on Waves Foundation call 757-8220 or 378-8227.