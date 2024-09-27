THA fixing Mt Grace sporting field

Work under way to rehabilitate Mt Grace sporting field. -

REHABILITATION works to the Mt Grace sporting field have begun, to bring the facility up to code. The field, which has accommodated a range of sporting disciplines in the past, has seen significant degradation over time. It has become uneven, which has led to ponding, drainage issues, erosion and degraded supporting infrastructure, among other issues.

Internal teams at the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development (DIQUD) started work on the 140m x 70m field on September 19.

The refurbishment of the grassed area will be undertaken as the first phase of the project. The scope of work involves grading; filling of depressed areas; installation of a new turf; landscaping; installation of a rubble drain; and creation of alternative access.

This phase is expected to be completed at the end of the first quarter of 2024/2025.

Assemblyman Trevor James and area representative for Scarborough/Mt Grace said the rehabilitation of the field has always been on the agenda of this administration.

“While the plans of the administration have been stymied for a lack of financial resources, the provision of safe and secure spaces for a community’s development is one of our priorities and we have found a way to get it done.”

James added, “Mt Grace field in particular has laid idle for many years, attracting unwanted activity. This action is a step in the right direction to reverse many of the social ills and physical ailments that are emerging in the area."

He said the aim is to encourage youth and the elderly to get involved in sport and physical activity in a sustainable way. The division said an all-encompassing sporting and community programme is expected to follow the overhaul of this space.