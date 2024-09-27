Ministry launches D’Hub for teens to explore ICT

Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is launching a Developer’s Hub (D’ Hub) aimed at teenagers aged 16 and above.

A statement from the ministry on September 26 said D’ Hub community is an avenue in which parents and guardians can introduce their teenagers to cybersecurity, coding, app development and/or digital problem-solving.

The ministry said since its launch in June 2023, D’ Hub has grown to over 1,000 members and is committed to nurturing young tech enthusiasts in the field of information and communications technology (ICT) and digital innovation.

The ministry encouraged parents/guardians to explore this “unique opportunity” for their teenagers to enhance their skills and network within the local ICT community.

For more information or to sign up, visit https://dhub.mdt.gov.tt/ or contact the Engagement and Behavioural Communications Unit at +1868-612-4MDT (4638) ext. 2 or via email at communications@mdt.gov.tt.