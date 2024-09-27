Duranty releases Spread Dat Love

Singer-songwriter Collis Duranty of The Unlimited Soul Project has released an inspirational single and music video titled Spread Dat Love.

Written by Duranty, the single showcases the vocal talents of M1 aka Menace and Nyoka aka Candice Nia Marcus, and is produced by Golden Era Productions and Kyle Peters.

M1, who fuses genres and delivers poignant lyrics, adds a powerful layer to Spread Dat Love, making it a standout collaboration. Nyoka enhances the track with her soulful and emotive vocals, amplifying the song's message of love and solidarity, a media release said.

The video which was launched in August is a vibrant visual representation of the song’s message, the release said. It was produced by Nicole Greene and directed, shot, and edited by Keegan Taylor of Tens Global Media.

Spread Dat Love is a celebration of unity, positivity, and the transformative power of love.

Duranty, who is respected in Trinidad and Tobago's music circles, is known for his unique blend of World Beat music, seamlessly integrating elements of jazz, folk, alternative pop, reggae, R&B, and calypso. His work is deeply rooted in social awareness, and a commitment to creating music that resonates with the heart and soul of listeners, the release said.

Spread Dat Love's video features cameo appearances by notable entertainers and musicians, including Nickolai Salcedo of Gyazette, Vaughnette Bigford, Ravi B, Notorious, and Bones. It also includes a skit performed by Deryck Richardson, June Taylor, and Lisimba "Shams Man" Duranty, surrounded by a community of children, including Duranty's own, adding a unique and entertaining dimension to the production, the release said.

This project was made possible through the support of several key individuals and organisations whose contributions were invaluable in bringing this vision to life, including Tens Global Media, Joy Gabriel Neptune, principal of Egypt Village Government Primary School, and the Cap De Ville Government Primary School, the release said.

Spread Dat Love is available on all major streaming platforms and the video can be viewed on the Unlimited Soul Project’s official YouTube channel.

The Unlimited Soul Project, founded by Duranty, is an initiative dedicated to creating music that uplifts and inspires. By fostering new talent and producing content with a powerful message, the project aims to make a meaningful impact on both the local and global music scenes.