Ex-acting CoP offers advice to TTPS on crime detection: Faster response needed

IN SERVICE: Former acting commissioners Stephen Williams, left, and James Philbert after receiving their national awards at the Republic Day National Awards 2024 ceremony at President's House, Port of Spain, on September 24. - Photo by Roger Jacob

FORMER police commissioner James Anthony Philbert says as someone from the outside looking in, he feels the police could “move a little faster” when it comes to solving crimes.

He made the statement to members of the media on September 24, after the 2024 National Awards ceremony at the President’s House, Port of Spain, where he received the Chaconia Medal Silver in the sphere of national security and public service.

At the same time, he stressed that he did not know what work was being done behind the scenes of the service as, during in his time as commissioner, from 2008-2010, there were many things the police did that were not known to the public.

He said each commissioner served in times when crime and social situations in the country were different so some of the police’s previous practices would not apply now.

He said he personally served in a time when murders were scarce and a robbery was a big deal. He described the situation now as "overwhelming."

He said he understood that the culture of the police service would have to change as there were demands for things like transparency, which would increase the public’s confidence, and body cameras for officers. But he expressed confidence that the police service would do it, even though the changes would take some time.

“It will reach there. There is an anxiety to reach there, of course, because people are not happy. I would suspect that the commissioner would move quickly, with quick dispatch, understanding what the environment is at her time and get all these things done and get her officers to comply with them.”

About receiving the award, he said it was a proud moment for him.

“It’s not something I would call magical. It has happened like 14 years after I’ve left the police service. I spent 43 years there and I think that’s where my recognition would have been – two years as acting commissioner but 41 years in the field dealing with crimes of all sorts.”

In addition to Philbert, 61, other citizens received awards on Republic Day.

Three people were missing from the ceremony this year, including Order of the Republic of TT (ORTT) awardee Russell Sydney Martineau, SC. Also absent were retired businessman Nazir Khan, who was awarded the Chaconia Medal silver, and former chief personnel officer Stephanie Lewis.

Though recovering from brain cancer, former president of the National Gas Company of TT and ORTT awardee Mark Loquan made an appearance and was situated front and centre in his wheelchair. Professor Patrick Hosein was also present to receive his ORTT.

The ceremony started with Loquan. President Christine Kangaloo and husband Kerwyn Garcia, SC, left the stage to present him with the award. They were followed by the Prime Minister and his wife, and the Chief Justice and his wife.

All other recipients made their way onstage to have their awards placed over their heads or pinned to their clothing by Kangaloo, and shake the hands of the others. Some said a few words in greeting.

There were a few moments that stood out during the long and serious ceremony.

One was when Hummingbird Medal gold recipient Glenn “Dragon” de Souza, founder of the Keylemanjahro School of Arts and Culture, walked onto the stage dressed in a green head tie, green velvet jacket, short-of-a-length green pants, a red black and white scarf and shades.

When he came off the stage, fellow rasta and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds stood to hug him, dislodging the pin and allowing the award to fall to the ground. Hinds picked up the award, handed it to de Souza and advised him to find someone to help him pin it back on.

Hummingbird Medal silver recipient and leader of the BP Renegades Steel Orchestra Duvone Stewart was singled out by PM Keith Rowley when, after a short chat and a laugh, the PM turned Stewart around for everyone to see his glittering black and silver bowtie before letting him continue to the others on stage.

There were numerous dignitaries at the event including President of the Senate Nigel de Freitas, Inter-Religious Organisation president Dr Ellis Harrison Burris, various ministers and senators as well as diplomats such as the High Commissioners/ Ambassadors of Cuba, America, Korea, French, Japan, and Venezuela.