Top cop promises more security, faster response -- Execution at airport

A Grenada contingent, here for the Carifta Games, leaves the Piarco International Airport hours after gunmen killed an arriving passenger and injured another man on April 17. - Ayanna Kinsale

HOURS after a man was shot dead at Piarco International Airport, in what police described as an execution, acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin says there will be an increased police presence at the airport.

If something similar happens in the future, he added, police hope to be able to lockdown that facility.

A police release said around 1.45 am on April 17, Arkim “Sours” Quashie, 33, arrived in Trinidad on a flight from abroad. It said when he left the arrivals building, he got into a Hyundai Tucson with two other people. Minutes later, a silver Nissan Tiida pulled up alongside the Tucson and three men with high-powered weapons got out. The gunmen shot at the Tucson, got back into their car and drove off. A photo of one of the men who was with Quashie sitting on the floor of a customs officer’s booth was posted on Facebook and has since gone viral. Reports say he hid there after being shot. The injured man was identified as Jeremy Diaz. Quashie and Diaz, both from Maraval, were taken to Arima General Hospital where Quashie was pronounced dead and Diaz was warded in stable condition.

In an interview with Newsday, Benjamin said the airport and that situation are being closely monitored and he thanked officers for their hard work. He said the vehicle used in the attack was recovered and processed. He believes the suspects may have swapped vehicles after the shooting. He stressed the shooting was a targeted attack rather than a threat to the public.

Before the shooting, around 2.20 am, the Piarco Police Station received an anonymous tip about a suspicious vehicle parked at 4th Avenue, Oropune Gardens, Piarco.

Shortly after, reports of the shooting at the airport came in. Quashie was taken to hospital by officers of the Morvant Police Station. Benjamin told Newsday police had “immediately” taken action and he held a meeting with the heads of police operations and intelligence early that morning.

He said the matter is under investigation and is being handled by some of his top officers. He also confirmed communication with the head of airport security.

Benjamin explained while the police are addressing the situation from a policy perspective, there are already established incident command procedures in place to manage such events. He said this is not unfamiliar territory and proper frameworks are being followed.

Benjamin said police are assessing this incident while using existing risk management policies. He added the situation will continue to be monitored.

Benjamin indicated police have already begun analysing evidence, including surveillance footage and other relevant materials, which he said may help progress the investigation. He expressed optimism with the information gathered, saying there is a strong possibility of resolving the case in the near future. Benjamin said shootings at the airport are not common and described the attack as a bold act of desperation, saying, “This situation is one of opportunity.”

When asked about the perpetrator’s ability to carry out the killing and evade capture, Benjamin pointed out the layout of the airport and the various escape routes, adding that such an event was unexpected given the location.

He stressed the importance of the airport as a critical national infrastructure and reassured the public the incident is being handled with the utmost seriousness. Benjamin said the goal moving forward is to ensure if a similar incident occurs, there will be a swift lockdown and a more effective outcome.

In a message to the public, Benjamin said, “There’s absolutely no need to be afraid – there’s no need for fear. The fear of crime is what we are dealing with.”

He referenced crime statistics, comparing the current murder toll of 115 to 163 during the same period last year and 169, for the same period in 2023. Benjamin said these figures show police have made significant progress in pushing back against crime.

Benjamin confirmed Quashie was known to police and concluded by saying police will continue working with airport authorities to ensure safety for all.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Suzette Martin extended condolences to the Quashie family in a subsequent media release. She said police are doing everything in their power to bring “swift justice” to those responsible. Martin said a “dedicated team of officers is on the ground working closely with airport security.”

“Preliminary reports suggest this may have been a targeted attack. However, we are not drawing any conclusions at this time, including the possibility of gang involvement. This incident, while deeply troubling, should not shake your confidence in the security of our nation. We are working diligently to ensure our transportation hubs remain safe spaces for all.”

After the shooting, officers processed the crime scene and found 18 spent 5.56 mm shell casings, 13 7.62mm shell casings, nine 9mm shell casings and two lead projectiles. Both the 5.56mm and 7.62mm calibre casings are from bullets used in military-grade assault rifles and machine guns.

In a release, the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago echoed Benjamin’s comments. It said some security measures will go into effect immediately, while others will be implemented in the coming days. It did not elaborate on the measures. The statement said other agencies in the national security framework have “committed resources aimed at deterring events of this kind in the future”. It concluded the authority, in partnership with the police and other agencies, will “continue to ensure the airport environment remains a safe and secure location for airport users and stakeholders.”

Newsday spoke to several employees at the airport. A fast food worker, who asked to remain anonymous, said while she does not feel unsafe, she would appreciate an increased police presence during late shifts. The 27-year-old mother of one added she hopes the negative publicity following the shooting does not affect travel to the country.

A ramp attendant who has been employed with the authority for the past four years said the airport is “generally safe,” describing it as an easy place to work.

He said there was no feeling of uneasiness among him and his colleagues. He stressed airports should be among the safest places in any country and echoed previous calls to increase patrols.

“At one o’clock, there’s usually not much security – that needs to change. They need to have security 24/7.” A sanitation worker, who said he has been working at the airport since “thy kingdom come,” is asking young people to turn to God, saying society is deteriorating. He described the shooting as “madness”, adding he believes the world is already watching TT due to its crime situation. “This won’t help.”

Newsday also tried contacting National Security Minister Marvin Gonzales, via phone and WhatsApp for a comment, but there was no response.