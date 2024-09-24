Ex-cricketer Merissa Aguilleira to receive national award

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies women’s captain Merissa Aguilleira will receive the Hummingbird Medal Gold at the National Awards Ceremony 2024 at President’s House on September 23 from 6 pm.

Aguilleira is a former wicket-keeper and batter for TT and West Indies. She was part of the 2016 team who won the International Cricket Council T20 Women’s World Cup. Aguilleira, who played for West Indies from 2008-2019, was dependable as a wicket-keeper.

This will be the second award in as many years Aguilleira has received.

Last year, Aguilleira became an honorary life member of the London-based Marylebone Cricket Club. She is the first women’s cricketer from the Caribbean to be inducted into the club. Since retiring from the game, Aguilleira has gotten into coaching.

Others who will be given an award for their contributions to sport are Navin Stewart, Rhonda Jones and Phillip Fraser.

Stewart, another recipient of Hummingbird Gold, is a former national cricketer from Tobago. Stewart was part of the TT team who surprised many by advancing to the final of the 2009 Champions League T20 tournament.

He also played in the popular Caribbean Premier League in the early years of the tournament for Barbados Tridents and Guyana Amazon Warriors. Aguilleira and Stewart are receiving their awards in the sphere of sport (cricket).

Jones, in the sphere of community service and sports, will get the Hummingbird Medal Silver.

Jones gives her time to youngsters as she tries to provide an avenue for them to compete in sport. Many of her athletes she has given an opportunity have gone on to play for TT and West Indies teams.

Fraser, in the area of education and sport, will be honoured with the Hummingbird Silver Medal.

He served as a dedicated teacher at Tabaquite Composite and San Juan North Secondary Schools and assisted with the development of football at El Dorado Secondary School for almost 20 years.

Fraser was also on the executive board of the TT Football Association and has helped with the development of the Secondary Schools Football League.