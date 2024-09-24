Charles, Kings put hurt on TKR on Republic Day

St Lucia Kings' Johnson Charles bats during the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Kings at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on September 24, 2024 in Tarouba, Trinidad. - (CPL T20)

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 table-toppers St Lucia Kings (14 points) made a big statement at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), Tarouba on September 24 when they defeated hosts Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) by an 80-run margin.

As TT observed the Republic Day holiday, Johnson Charles and the Kings team combined to quiet the sea of red among the home supporters as they totally outplayed the four-time champions.

Batting first, the Kings made an imposing total of 218 for six, with openers Charles (89 off 40 balls) and captain Faf du Plessis (59 off 43 balls) setting the tone with a rapid 145-run partnership.

The Kings then stifled the hosts' batting lineup to stroll to a comfortable win, restricting TKR to just 138 before a tearful Dwayne Bravo retired hurt to bring an end to the innings in the 18th over.

The Kings have now won fifth straight games and they appear to be finding their best form heading into the playoffs which start in Guyana on October 1.

With their third loss in eight matches, TKR remained in fourth spot on ten points. And with their net run rate taking a big hit, they will likely need favourable results in their last two games against Barbados Royals and defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors if they are to secure a top-two spot for the first qualifier.

Dropped by spinner Akeal Hosein before he could score a run, Charles went on a rampage as he lit up the BLCA with seven fours and eight sixes – taking a particular liking to Afghan spinner Waqar Salamkheil who conceded 51 runs from three overs.

Charles was given another life on 34 when he was put down by Keacy Carty on the square leg boundary. Cruelly, Hosein was the bowler yet again and he watched on as Charles bludgeoned the TKR bowling to all parts.

TKR were effectively a bowler down by the seventh over, as their veteran allrounder Bravo pulled up with what appeared to be a groin injury as he chased after a lofted du Plessis shot.

Using the switch hit shot to good effect, Charles took Salamkheil for 22 in the eighth over as he raced to his 21st CPL fifty off just 23 balls.

Charles struck two more sixes and a four off Salamkheil in the 12th over, and he appeared to be heading towards a maiden CPL hundred. However, Charles' innings ended in the subsequent over when he was dismissed by TKR skipper Kieron Pollard (four for 38).

With Bravo out of the attack and Narine sidelined due to an unspecified injury, Pollard took over the mantle with the ball. The TKR captain did a good job at the death for his team with his slower ball and variations, and he also accounted for the scalps of du Plessis, David Wiese (six) and Roston Chase (four) as the Kings lost five wickets in the last five overs for the addition of 45 runs.

TKR achieved a record chase at the BLCA in their last game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, but they were no match for the Kings' bowlers who had them reeling at 42 for four after the power play.

Carty (two) was the first man to go as he was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph (one for 22) in the second over. Nicholas Pooran's luck from the previous match didn't continue as he was caught off the bowling of Roston Chase for ten, with both Tim David (14) and the promoted Akeal Hosein (duck) falling to the guile of Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad (three for 27) in the sixth over.

Pollard went for a three-ball duck and TKR slipped to 56 for six by the eighth over when Noor castled a swinging Russell for 12. The English pair of Jason Roy (41 off 29 balls) and Chris Jordan (27) then entertained with a 59-run stand for the seventh wicket, but the writing was well and truly on the wall by then.

Roy was dismissed via a sharp return catch by Shadrack Descartes in the 14th over, with Jordan and Salamkheil both being dismissed by David Wiese (two for 27).

A limping Bravo strode to the middle to face two balls from Wiese before promptly retiring his innings. Bravo, who's playing in his final CPL innings, was embraced by players as he fought off tears and walked off the field.

For their matchup against the Royals at the BLCA on September 27, TKR and their fans will hope for a much more cheerful end to their last home game in the 2024 tourney.

Summarised Scores:

ST LUCIA KINGS: 218/6 from 20 overs (Johnson Charles 89, Faf du Plessis 59, Tim Seifert 30; Kieron Pollard 4/38) vs TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS: 138 from 17.5 overs (Jason Roy 41, Chris Jordan 27, Jayden Seales 16 not out; Noor Ahmad 3/39, David Wiese 2/27). Kings won by 80 runs.