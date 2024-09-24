Activist Inshan Ishmael welcomes Trinidad and Tobago-Palestine ties

SOCIAL, political and human rights activist Inshan Ishmael has welcomed the formal establishment of diplomatic ties between this country and Palestine.

In a statement on September 22, the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry announced the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

A joint communiqué establishing diplomatic relations was signed by Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and Palestine Prime Minister Dr Mohammad Mustafa at TT's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.

The ministry said establishment of diplomatic relations with Palestine is "rooted in the ongoing commitment of Trinidad and Tobago, at both the regional and multilateral levels, to contribute to international peace and security."

The establishment of TT-Palestine ties, the ministry continued, reinforces the call for a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with a two-state solution that guarantees the security of Israel and the right of Palestine to an independent, viable and sovereign state within the pre-1967 borders.

The ministry said TT's consistent support for Palestine has been demonstrated through its endorsement of critical resolutions regularly presented to the UN Nations General Assembly, as well as those adopted at the emergency special sessions on the protection of civilians and humanitarian obligations.

The ministry said, TT recently endorsed the September 13 resolution on the International Court of Justice advisory opinion on Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories in which the court deemed Israel’s occupation of Palestine to be unlawful and urged that it be brought in line with international law.

The ministry added that formal diplomatic ties was a follow-up to TT’s recognition of Palestine as a state on May 2 and represents the start of an ongoing dialogue between the people of TT and the Palestinian people.

Browne was unavailable for comment.

Officials at the Israeli Consulate in Port of Spain were also unavailable for comment.

In a WhatsApp message sent to Newsday on September 23, Ishmael said, "This is is a positive move. I think in the right direction because the majority of the world recognises Palestine now."

He hoped this development signalled real change.

He said the Israel-Gaza conflict has seen murders taking place on a daily basis. "We have seen children, mothers, fathers (being killed) and it's never ending."

Ishmael hoped the establishment of formal ties with Palestine could be a way for TT to work with Palestine to ease this suffering.

Ishmael repeated his praise for all the right-thinking people who supported TT-Palestine relations.