22 warheads found in Oropouche

File photo -

IN the evening on September 22, three men who were fishing in the Godineau River found 22 military warheads.

Police said the men from Ralph Narine Trace, South Oropouche, were fishing on the bank of the river near the Godineau Bridge shortly before 7 pm when they saw several objects resembling missiles among the rocks near the bridge.

They called the police and the Southern Division Task Force responded.

The TT Defence Force was contacted and offered to help to dispose of the missiles.

Enquiries are continuing.