RBC’s Race for the Kids on October 20

A thumbs-up for the RBC Race for the Kids event. - Photo by Roger Jacob

SINCE its inception, the RBC Caribbean Children’s Cancer Fund has provided assistance to over 347 children in the region.

One beneficiary of the fund, Sidara Akalloo, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia at the age of ten.

Sidara, who has been an ambassador for the RBC race for the past three years, ended her treatment earlier this year, a news release from Andrew Knowles, senior manager corporate communications, Caribbean Royal Bank of Canada said on September 13.

Sidara said in the release, “More than anything, my experience has left me not only knowing that my diagnosis is not my destination, but also with a desire to assist children diagnosed with this dreadful disease as well as their parents.”

Sidara, who is working to be a UN Child Rights ambassador, lauded RBC for its continued support and for being so instrumental in helping families finance the treatment of childhood cancer.

Registration is now open for the ninth edition of RBC’s Race for the Kids, the signature event supporting the fund.

“Scheduled for October 20, in Port of Spain, this event aims to bring the community together for a noble cause. With new routes and start and end points, the RBC team has also diversified its categories to allow for timed segments for the 5K and 15K races as well as an untimed category in the 5K for ‘fun’ walkers,” the release said.

This first race will start at 5.45 am.

“Helping communities prosper where the bank serves is at the heart of RBC’s purpose,” said Marc Jardine, managing director, RBC Royal Bank, TT.

“This event is a testament to the incredible support and solidarity within our community. Every participant helps us get closer to providing essential care for children battling cancer in the Caribbean.”

The release said RBC Race for the Kids is a global series of charitable running events.

It started as a single race in New York in 2009, and has now grown into a series of 25 plus family fun race events hosted in communities around the world.

To date, more than 410,000 participants have raised over CAD$93 million (US$466.79 million) for youth charities across the globe.

To register for the race, visit: www.raceforthekidstt.com