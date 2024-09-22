Newsday winners watch premiere of Transformers One

Ava Meade, Jade Meade-Passee, Kayann Wayne, Keyshia Passee and Jakarie Passee -

THIRTY lucky Newsday readers who entered our word-search competition won tickets for the Transformers One movie premiere at Cine Central, Price Plaza, Chaguanas on September 18.

The competition ran from September 2-13.

Newsday received over 1,000 entries and each winner received four tickets.

The almost two-hour-long action/science-fiction movie thrilled the audience with its many comedic moments, culminating with a roar of applause from the audience.

Newsday spoke to 19-year-old Sachin Maraj, who said he has been a fan of Transformers since he was five. Maraj said his favourite scene in the movie involved Orion Pax – a main character – becoming Optimus Prime.

Another fan, nine-year-old Jahreem, shared Maraj's sentiments, saying he also loved that particular scene.

Maraj said he owns an impressive Transformers collection that boasts over 180 action figures worth over US$5,000. He also revealed his plans to watch the movie at least ten more times at different cinemas across the country in the next month.

Winner Natasha Adams described the movie as "awesome."

"I love Transformers! It was amazing! Awesome!"

Ticket winner Zidane Andrews, ten, described seeing the origin story as "cool."

Another winner, 14-year-old Jayden Mohammed, also said the movie was "cool and fun."

Transformers One is out now in cinemas.