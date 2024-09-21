Saturday or Sunday only

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I am appealing to those in authority to avoid creating traffic chaos during the weekdays – Monday to Friday.

I refer to the opening of the law term, the opening of the Industrial Court, the opening of Parliament.

There is no need to create traffic chaos. These ceremonial events can be easily held on Saturday or Sunday.

In England, the annual Trooping the Colour/monarch's birthday is held on Saturday.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail