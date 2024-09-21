IWFTT celebrates inspirational women at gala

IWFTT Inspirational Women Awards committee member, Rani Lakhan-Narace, left; IWFTT president, Joanne Salazar; Inspirational Champion of Women Awardee, Deborah Christiana de Rosia; Inspirational Legacy Award, Rhonda Mary Maingot; IWF Global president, Carolyn Carter; Inspirational Advocate Award, Dr Judith Gobin; Inspirational Emerging Leader Award, Akosua Dardaine-Edwards; and IWA Committee chair, Anna-Maria Garcia-Brooks at the IWFTT Inspirational Women Awards Gala at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on September 17. - Photo courtesy IWFTT

FOUR inspirational TT women were honoured at the International Women’s Forum TT's (IWFTT) gala on September 17.

IWFTT is a member of the International Women’s Forum (IWF), a global network of approximately 8,000 women leaders from 33 countries on six continents that recognises, celebrates and connects accomplished women leaders and female trailblazers.

In a news release on September 18, IWFTT said it celebrated the achievements of four outstanding women, Rhonda Mary Maingot, Deborah Christiana de Rosia, Dr Judith Gobin and Akosua Dardaine-Edwards, at the Inspirational Women Awards Gala at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

It said IWF Global president, Carolyn Carter travelled from the forum’s Washington DC headquarters to deliver the feature address at the sold-out event.

Chair of the committee and IWFTT vice-president, Anna-Maria Garcia-Brooks, who presented the welcome remarks, welcomed Carter and congratulated the awardees for their commitment to challenging norms, and driving change with relentless determination.

“In their pursuit of a better world, Rhonda, Deborah, Judith and Akosua have transcended standard benchmarks and have demonstrated an enduring commitment to uplifting others and creating pathways that hitherto did not exist.

“They have used their platforms to bring about awareness, advocate for equality, focus on human dignity and foster environments where everyone can thrive regardless of race, gender, background or personal circumstances. It is said that we should grow where we are planted, and they have all blossomed.”

In her address, the IWFTT president, Joanne Salazar, shared the decade-long history of the local chapter.

“When IWFTT was established in 2014 with 23 founding members, our vision was clear: to create a space where women leaders could come together, support each other and drive change – not just locally, but globally. Fast forward to 2024, we have grown to 50 members, and tonight we proudly celebrate a decade of fellowship, empowerment, community and thoughtful expansion. These words – fellowship, empowerment, community and thoughtful expansion – have characterised our journey and will continue to guide us as we forge ahead.”

Carter focused on the international organisation and examined the challenges women face in the professional arena.

She shared a recent Mc Kinsey’s report of women and work identifying a new term for the “broken rung” instead of the “glass ceiling.”

“Women continue to be underrepresented at the top of so many sectors from political leadership to finance and fine arts. While progress can be seen in critical areas like gender balance in the boardroom, the pipeline to the C Suite is still challenging.”

Carter went on to underscore the importance of the IWF in meeting these challenges by unifying the global community, fortifying others through global networks and conferences, as well as rewards and recognition programmes, while offering best-in-class leadership development for the next generation of women leaders.

She also presented the special Inspirational Legacy Award, which was added to the slate of three awards already bestowed on women whose lives and work in TT, serve as an inspiration to others.

This inaugural award was presented to Maingot, the co-founder of the Living Water Community.

IWFTT said the Inspirational Legacy Award is reserved for a phenomenal woman whose lifetime of accomplishments has made an indelible mark on the national landscape.

Maingot, the release said, has dedicated almost 50 years to serving the needy in TT and the Caribbean. Her outreach includes shelters, rehabilitation centres for substance users and programmes for the homeless, terminally ill and abused. She is also the founder of the Trinity Communications Television Network.

The Inspirational Champion of Women Award was awarded to De Rosia, the director of four non-profits which create opportunities for women, men, and other young adults, through education and vocational training.

De Rosia founded the Eternal Light Community Vocational School and other facilities which provide care and shelter to battered women and their children, abandoned children and the elderly.

In collaboration with the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Port of Spain, she leads a team of people to care for pregnant teenagers and a skills-training centre in Sea Lots to combat crime through training and employment.

Gobin, the first female professor of life sciences at UWI, received the Inspirational Advocate Award for her significant contributions to marine biology and environmental advocacy in the Caribbean.

She played a key role in the 2023 historic ocean protection treaty and has published extensively on marine biodiversity.

Her leadership in conservation and marine science education underscores her selection for this award.

Dardaine-Edwards founder of the NiNa Foundation in TT, which supports girls and young women transitioning from the St Jude’s School, was honoured with the Inspirational Emerging Leader Award.

The release said Dardaine-Edwards’s commitment to this cause has brought stability and positive influence to the lives of hundreds of young women and girls, empowering them with resilience, leadership skills and employment opportunities.

IWFTT thanked TT’s corporate sector including Republic Bank Ltd and First Citizens Bank that "demonstrated their support for the advancement of women through their platinum sponsorship for a second consecutive year." As well as its gold, silver, and bronze partners.