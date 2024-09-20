Temporary traffic restrictions for T20 matches in Tarouba

WITH temporary traffic restrictions in place for the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 cricket matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in south Trinidad, a senior policeman has called on drivers to adhere to the restrictions or have their vehicles wrecked.

On September 19, at a media briefing at the Police Administrative Building in San Fernando, acting Supt Heeraman Singh said the police are aware these restrictions would create some discomfort and for this he wanted to apologise.

The academy in Tarouba is hosting three matches: the Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on September 22; TKR vs St Lucia Kings on September 24; and TKR vs Barbados Royals on September 27.

Singh cited a legal notice dated September 3 that comes into effect at 4 pm on September 22 to 1 am on September 23. It continues from 7 am-5 pm on September 24, and on September 28 from 4 pm-1 am.

Singh said drivers cannot park on Brian Lara Boulevard as well as the southbound exit ramp, that is, the Princes Town exit off the Solomon Hochoy Highway, and onto the link road.

“People cannot park along the Gasparillo Bypass Road, the Palmyra Agricultural Road, the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Access Road, the Tarouba Link Road, and the north and southbound shoulders of the highway between Corinth and Gasparillo overpasses,” Singh said.

“Vehicles heading on the Gasparillo Bypass Road between the highway and the Palmyra Agricultural Road in an easterly direction will do so as this road will now become one-way.

These restrictions will be enforced only on days of the matches.

He added that the matches are under the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules and regulations and will be considered a no-gun zone.

Singh called on licensed gun holders to lodge their weapons at the nearest police station, adding that only people who are working will be allowed to carry their guns.