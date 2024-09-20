Daweh Congo at Steel on September 23

Mystical roots reggae singer Daweh Congo (Rohan Graham) is gearing up for a dynamic performance at Steel Restaurant and Lounge at South Park Mall in Tarouba on September 23.

The veteran artist, 55, known for his foundation-style songs that have made waves around the globe over his 30-year musical career, is excited to return to Trinidad, and has assured patrons of a high-energy performance.

“Expect a powerful and memorable performance,” Congo said. “My voice still sounds like the records, no improvisation. Everything will be fully professional with much respect and interaction at Steel.”

Congo, from Jamaica, has stuck to an original roots and culture reggae sound.

He’s released seven albums and has an array of hard-hitting singles which all lyrically target the uplifting of the downpressed and have-nots.

Known for hits including Herb Tree, Provherbs, Africa We Love, Petition and Human Rights and Justice, Congo continues to release music set on inspiring positive change from all levels of society.

On his return to Trinidad after approximately eight years, Congo is pleased to come back to his "second home."

He added, “We are a family. Daweh Congo is a Trinidadian at heart. Nuff love to my people there. Come out in support of uplifting music for all in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Congo rose to fame in Trinidad in 2002 when Judah International hosted the Judah We Love concert in Pleasantville, which saw over 3,000 patrons experience his unique sound for the first time.

Event organisers said all early-bird tickets are sold out and patrons can pay at the door.

Also on the cast are TT reggae sensation Prophet Benjamin and longstanding DJs Judah International, Scorpion International, DJ Mello and Brothers in Sound.

Mello, who's been part of the concert series since the start, said, “This is our initiative to stop crime and violence in TT by presenting positive music, through reggae music, to the public. We’re trying to change the rhetoric in TT and hope to inspire the nation, and particularly youth, to return to positivity.”

Mello, Scorpion International and Brothers in Sound are also feature acts at Steel’s weekly Reggae on the Park event on Sundays.