Safety concerns as Penal primary students share washrooms with strangers

Frustrated members of the Parent Teacher Council of St Dominic's Penal RC School protest outside the school compound on September 19. TTUTA President, Martin Lum Kin, left, stands with parents as they plead with the government to provide a new school for their children. - Photo by Venessa Mohammed

STUDENTS of the St Dominic RC Primary School often have to share washrooms with strangers, and the heads of the school's Parent Teacher Council and the TT Unified Teachers' Association (TTUTA) are flagging this as a major safety risk, amidst other issues plaguing the school's population.

Since 2017, students have been split between the Penal Community Centre and the St Dominic's RC Church, after an earthquake compromised the school structure at Oliviere Drive, Penal. It is now being demolished.

Of the 170 students enrolled at the school, the infant classes are at the church, under the supervision of a senior teacher, while Standards One to Five are at the community centre.

During a peaceful demonstration outside the community centre on September 19, Parent Teacher Council president Sharon Baptiste said the situation was unbearable, as students and teachers were plagued by air conditioning, plumbing, water and safety issues.

"We want a new school. We don't want to be placed somewhere else.

"A lot of parents have decided they are transferring their children out to other schools."

She estimates there are already between 30 and 40 fewer students enrolled for this academic year compared to last year.

"We know the budget is coming up, and we would like our school to be on the list. We don't want to be left behind. It is time now. We take a stand here to let the government know, the ministry know, that we are serious."

Also at the small demonstration was TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin, who said his organisation stands in solidarity with the parents.

He expressed similar concerns to Baptiste's, but took particular aim at the students' security on the premises.

He said there are no security officers for the infants at the church, and the students often have to share limited washroom facilities with the migrant school at the back of the parish hall. Additionally, he said students at the community centre often share spaces with adults who come to the community centre for various other programmes.

"There are adults who are using the bathroom facilities with the children. We have no background, the school has no background as to those persons, so we cannot talk about the school safety of sharing the bathroom between an adult and a student.

"That should not take place in this day and age."

He said the school's principal has reported this and many other issues to the Ministry of Education, but no action had been taken.

"The first thing if anything untoward happens, guess who's going to be blamed: the principal. 'Why the principal allowing that to happen? She ain't know better than that? Duty of care.'

"The ministry likes to throw 'duty of care' on our members but what about the duty of care of the Ministry of Education? They have a duty of care in the first instance. Basic health and safety."

He called for the Ministry of Education and the Catholic Board of Education to find a solution to the school's issues.

Protests erupted in January over the conditions at the school, with parents blocking surrounding roads with burning debris, causing gridlock traffic in Penal during rush hour.

At the time, the idea was floated to have the Standards Three, Four and Five students relocated to the Rock Road Hindu School, and Standard One and Two students to the Penal Fire Station.

Baptiste said while the ministry had agreed to provide transport to and from the new schools, the idea was shut down by parents.

Catholic Education Board of Management CEO Sharon Mangroo told Newsday the reconstruction of the school falls under the ministry's purview.

She said the board was aware of the security concerns and had been asking the ministry for safety officers to be stationed at both sites.

"I can understand the concern, because what we need would be two sets of security: one for the community centre, one for the church.

"The facility at the church has been renovated so that the children are more comfortable, but we would continue asking the ministry for both things.

"We would have to ask them for security for the infants, as well as continue or push for safety officers for denominational schools."

Although not addressing the safety concerns, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly told Newsday the school is a priority for the ministry and will be rebuilt when funding is available.

"This academic year, Marabella Anglican Boys' and Girls' Primary School, as well as Sister's Road Anglican Primary, all formerly decanted schools, received their new buildings, and have moved back to their original locations.

"Last academic year, San Juan Boys' and Girls' Government received their new building and was relocated.

"Just like St Dominic's RC, the old school buildings of the schools mentioned above were deemed unsuitable for occupation, resulting in them being decanted to other locations.

"As evidenced by the work done this and last academic year, the MOE is steadily addressing the reconstruction and relocation of decanted schools. We will do as many as possible each year, based on the funding available. All schools, regardless of whether they are in decanted locations, receive their regular school funding, which is up to date at this time.

"St Dominic's RC will be rebuilt as soon as funding is available to do so; it is a priority for the MOE."