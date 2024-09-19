Rowley says thanks for prayers for health

THE Prime Minister publicly thanked all people who expressed good wishes towards him during his recent trip to the US for his annual medical check-up.

Dr Rowley said this in a post in his personal page on Facebook on September 19.

The tone of his post was upbeat, but he did not disclose anything about the state of his health.

He said, "To all of you who lifted us up in your prayers and directly expressed your concern for my well-being and wished for the good health of myself and Sharon during our recent visit to the US, please accept our sincerest thanks.

"Your caring and kindness meant a lot to us."

At lunchtime on September 19, the PM also posted on Facebook photos of himself receiving a courtesy call from cricket legend Brian Lara at Whitehall, Port of Spain that day. Lara presented Rowley with a signed copy of his new memoir, Lara: The England Chronicles.

On September 1, Rowley left for the US for unspecified medical tests, days before he celebrated his 75th birthday.

The PM has had several past health issues. He caught covid19 at least four times between April 2021 and February 2023.

Secondly, he revealed that he had an enlarged prostate gland, common in most ageing men, for which he has had check-ups in California.

Thirdly, in 2021 after complaining of discomfort, he had an angioplasty. This entails inserting a tiny balloon to open up a narrowed or blocked artery, often also installing a stent – a tiny wire mesh tube – to increase blood flow.