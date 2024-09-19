Proman TT aims to have local cadet captain its vessels

Anthony Neeranjan, former ASJA Boys' College San Fernando student. In August, he took up the role of deck cadet on the methanol-fuelled 49,900 DWT tanker, the Stena Pro Patria. Photo courtesy Proman TT -

Having already trained 12 University of TT (UTT) students aboard its new methanol-fuelled fleet, Proman TT's executive chairman Claus Cronberger hopes one day to see one of the deck cadet graduates captaining their ships.

"The Proman UTT cadetship programme is a partnership that provides young people from TT with opportunities to achieve their potential while cultivating the next generation of seafarers. Our commitment to youth training has long been a focus for Proman, and our dream is that one of these fantastic cadets goes on to captain one of our vessels in the future."

The year-long cadetship programme is a collaboration between Northern Marine and the university's Centre for Maritime and Ocean Studies (CMOS).

It is designed for students completing the diploma in maritime operations – navigation/engineering programmes at UTT.

Launched in 2022, Proman said it was designed to bridge the gap between academia and real-world experience.

On completion, graduates of the cadetship programme receive a professional certificate of competency from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency in the United Kingdom. This certification enables graduates to seek jobs as deck and engineering officers locally and internationally.

CMOS assistant Prof Vivian Rambarath-Parasram described the programme as providing exceptional opportunities for cadets to train on advanced, greener vessels, which aligns with the global push for decarbonising shipping by 2050.

"Both our cadets and faculty are excited about the prospects this collaboration brings, contributing to a more sustainable maritime future."

Apart from practical training, Northern Marine Group fleet manager Thomas Muir said the programme gives cadets an understanding of the realities of working in the shipping industry.

"It is fantastic to see the commitment of the cadets, and I hope their stories help inspire others to pursue a career in the industry."

One of the latest participants is former ASJA Boys' College San Fernando student Anthony Neeranjan, who was always fascinated by the sea as a young boy and would often accompany his uncle to Trinidad's north coast to watch ships entering the Gulf of Paria. In August, he took up the role of deck cadet on the methanol-fuelled 49,900 DWT tanker, the Stena Pro Patria. According to the marine tracker website, the vessel left Brazil on September 15 for a 14-day voyage to Houston, Texas.

He described the opportunity as a "privilege."

For him, one of the biggest benefits of the programme is the ability to get the UK certification.

He told Business Day the programme has delivered on its promise of giving cadets hands-on experience.

"I have been very fortunate to work alongside competent and experienced seafarers from many countries from around the world. I accompanied them during mooring, anchoring, cargo, bunkering, vessel maintenance operations and maintaining a safe environment on board.

"During my time on board, I sailed across the Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, transited the Panama Canal and visited many ports around the world to conduct operations in countries including USA, China, Korea, Belgium, Spain and Brazil."

Apart from opening his eyes to the world, he said the programme has also given him an appreciation for the beauty of TT.

"In my perspective of all the places I sailed to, Trinidad stands out the most. Apart from the warm feeling of being home and the breathtaking view from the Gulf of Paria, there lies so much potential within this small island when you consider the infrastructure and facilities we possess. We are also one of the largest methanol producers in the world. I have seen so many different types of vessels enter and depart our waters for operations similar to other prominent ports.

"I'm very optimistic for our maritime sector in developing young professionals."

Also taking part in the programme is Jared Odain-Samaroo, who joined as a deck cadet on the Stena Pro Patria in October 2022. He is now a junior officer, having completed a three-month assignment aboard the Stena Promise between April and July.

Like Neeranjan, he too believes the real-world, hands-on experience is invaluable.

"One specific example of this is navigating in restricted visibility. The experience from three different aspects, the classroom or simulator, as a deck cadet and as a junior officer have all culminated in improving my professional competency and development."

He believes the programme helps develop the calibre of seafarers in TT.

"This programme offers unique opportunities that are not widely available, as it provides a comprehensive suite of support systems, from enrolment to external licensing exam preparation and full certification, setting it apart in its structured approach to development."