Prime Minister receives copy of Lara's book

Brian Lara, left, signs a copy of his book for Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - Photo courtesy Office of the Prime Minister's Facebook Page

THE Prime Minister received a courtesy call from cricket legend Brian Lara at Whitehall on September 19.

Lara presented Dr Rowley with a signed copy of his memoir Lara: The England Chronicles.

Lara is known as one of the best batsmen of all time.

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis also attended the meeting.

Lara launched his book on September 17 at his home in Port of Spain, which was attended by media, Lara's family and his friends Russell Latapy and Dwayne Bravo, among others.

Latapy, a former Trinidad and Tobago football captain, is an icon in the local game.

In an Instagram post, Cudjoe-Lewis encouraged people to buy the book.

"For those eager to explore this fascinating chapter of his life, please get in touch with the Heroes Foundation or look for advertising at local bookstores."

The Heroes Foundation will receive part of the proceeds of sales of the book.