"Find yourself in the action at TKR vs Guyana Amazon Warriors"

From left, Newsday staff members Veela Mungal, Kafi Nicholas, Debra Greaves and Ayana Huggins show their support for the Trinbago Knight Riders on September 18. - AYANNA KINSALE
FANS showed up in their numbers to the exhilarating Caribbean Premier League match between the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

In this gallery, you’ll find snapshots of the electrifying atmosphere, showcasing the passionate crowds that make cricket truly special.

Dive in, look for your own smiling face among the fans and don’t forget to share with friends so they can join in the fun of finding themselves too.

These fans celebrated a birthday in the stands of the TKR vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match on September 18. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

These fans showed their support for the Trinbago Knight Riders on September 18. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

This fan brought a sign to show her support for the TKR team. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

One flag was not enough for this enthusiastic TKR fan at the Queen's Park Savannah. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

These Trinbago Knights Riders fans came out to support their team during the CPL T20 match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

This fan smiles as her favourite players take on the opposing team. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

As the action played off on the field, the feelings were mirrored in the stands with these TKR fans. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Excitement gripped the stands during TKR's match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

TKR flags were on display with this pair at the Queen's Park Oval on September 18. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

This group showed their support for the TKR wearing the team's colours. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

This pair smiled happily during the September 18 match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

From left, Fayola Cox and Ayanna Pascall-Williams showed their support for the Trinbago Knight Riders on September 18. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A Guyana Amazon Warriors fan proudly holds his flag at the Queen's Park Savannah. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

This family posed at the Queen's Park Savannah during the game against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors fans came out to support their respective teams. -Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

This Guyana Amazon Warriors fan flies the flag proudly at the Queen's Park Oval on September 18. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A fan enjoys a cold beverage at the TKR vs Guyana Amazon Warriors game at the Queen's Park Oval on September 18. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A fan enjoys the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guayana Amazon Warriors match, at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on September 18. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors fans proudly display their country's flags during the CPL T20 match at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Trinbago Knight Riders fans wave the team's flag at the CPL T20 match versus Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Patrons smile for the camera during the CPL Day one match between the Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Guyana Amazon Warriors fans show their support during the CPL T20 match at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A Guyana Amazon Warriors fan shows support for his team during the CPL T20 match at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Young Trinbago Knight Riders fans show their support during the CPL T20 match at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

This couple shows their support for the Trinbago knight Riders during the CPL T20 match at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Trinbago Knight Riders fans came out to support their team during the CPL T20 match at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

