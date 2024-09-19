TKR: Bats for CPL championship
Find yourself in the action at TKR vs Guyana Amazon Warriors
Newsday
FANS showed up in their numbers to the exhilarating Caribbean Premier League match between the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and the Guyana Amazon Warriors.
In this gallery, you’ll find snapshots of the electrifying atmosphere, showcasing the passionate crowds that make cricket truly special.
Dive in, look for your own smiling face among the fans and don’t forget to share with friends so they can join in the fun of finding themselves too.
Comments
"Find yourself in the action at TKR vs Guyana Amazon Warriors"