Diego Martin shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

- File photo

A shooting in Diego Martin on September 18 has left a man dead and another injured.

Around 1.50 pm Chris "Boppa" Bonaparte, 37, was standing at the corner of Cizan Trace and Blue Basin Road with another man, when a blue Hyundai Elantra stopped near them.

Three masked men with guns got out of the car and fired several shots at both men, who fell to the ground.

The shooters then got back into the car and escaped.

The district medical officer pronounced Bonaparte dead and ordered his body to be removed until an autopsy can be done.

The injured man was taken to the St James Medical Facility, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his right leg and remains warded.

Meanwhile, police are still trying to identify a man whose body was found in a cemetery in Morvant.

They responded to reports of gunshots at around 5.45 am on September 19 at Baptiste Cemetery.

Officers found the man at the cemetery.

His body was removed until it can be taken to the Forensic Science Centre to be identified.