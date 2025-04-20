Barbados beat Trinidad and Tobago U-15s in low-scoring Rising Stars affair

Barbados' U-15 cricket team. - Photo courtesy Barbados Cricket Association's Facebook page

REIGNING regional champions Barbados got their third straight win in the 2025 West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championships when they defeated TT by 42 runs at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on April 19.

After winning the toss, Barbados made a modest score of 158 from 44 overs, with Rajeev Parsooram top-scoring with a patient 41 off 86 balls. With Barbados reeling at 110 for eight in the 32nd over after Parsooram was dismissed by leg-spinner Sanjiv Bachu (two for 25), they got a crucial 42-run stand from Zarell Harding (18) and number ten batsman Joshua Thompson (22 not out off 33) to get past 150.

Left-arm seamer Jayden Sadaphal got the final wicket and finished as the pick of the bowlers for TT with three for 36. Fellow seamer Samuel Stewart chipped in with the two early scalps of Jahidi Hinds (six) and Barbados captain Justin Parris (duck), while Ethan Ramcharan (two for 34) was also among the wickets.

TT opener Jordan Julien (30 off 50) got a start for the third straight game, but there was little by way of support for the right-hander as his team was bowled out for 116 after 36.3 overs. It was TT’s second loss in three games, with their sole victory thus far coming against Windward Islands. TT suffered a six-wicket loss to Guyana in their first game on April 15.

TT skipper Kaiden Pollard chipped in with a run-a-ball 22, but the loss of wickets was frequent as they slipped from 44 for one to 67 for five when Julien was dismissed in the 18th over by Parris (four for 16).

TT lost their last five wickets for just 49 runs as Asher Branford grabbed two for six and Thompson completed a fine allround game to snare figures of two for 25.

TT will next play Jamaica at the Coolidge venue from 9.30 am on April 21.

Summarised Scores:

BARBADOS: 158 from 44 overs (Rajeev Parsooram 41, Joshua Thompson 22 not out; Jayden Sadaphal 3/36, Sanjiv Bachu 2/25, Samuel Stewart 2/26) vs TT 116 from 36.3 overs (Jordan Julien 30, Kaiden Pollard 22; Justin Parris 4/16, Asher Branford 2/6, Joshua Thompson 2/25). Barbados won by 42 runs.

GUYANA: 288/7 from 50 overs (Lomar Seecharan 93, Richard Ramdehol 59, Reyaz Latif 48 not out; Jeanille Williams 3/31, Jershaun Joseph 2/74) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS: 155 from 39.4 overs (Jorden Charles 39, Alex Armstrong 29; R Latif 6/34). Guyana won by 133 runs.