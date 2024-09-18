TKR chasing 149 to win against Amazon Warriors in CPL

TKR fans show their support in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair on September 18. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Guyana Amazon Warriors posted 148 for seven in 20 overs batting first against Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League at Queen's Park Oval in St Clair on September 18.

In front a packed crowd, TKR spinners Waqar Salamkheil and Suni Narine grabbed 2/19 and 2/24 respectively to limit Amazon Warriors.

Amazon Warriors were 76/7 after 12 overs, before a 72-run partnership between Romario Shepherd and Dwaine Pretorious rescued the innings. Shepherd struck 51 not out off 24 balls and Pretorious hit an unbeaten 21 off 25 deliveries.