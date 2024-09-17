Estate police call for removal of special tribunal chairman

Members of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) host a media press conference at the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain on September 17, 2024. - Photo by Gabriel Williams

THE Joint Trade Union Movement and the Estate Police Association (EPA) are calling for the removal or resignation of the chairman of the Industrial Court's Special Tribunal Lawrence Achong so their case can be heard before the tribunal.

Speaking at a media conference at the Brian Lara Promenade on September 17, EPA president Deryck Richardson said the union was making the call based on a ruling by the Privy Council, which dismissed an appeal by the Special Tribunal in a dispute involving the EPA and its authority to represent 42 estate constables who were dismissed by the Royal Bank of Canada in 2014.

According to Richardson, the judgement said no one from the Special Tribunal who was associated with bringing the case before the Privy Council should sit on the tribunal when the case was being heard. He said this was problematic, as Achong, as chairman of the tribunal, is mandated to sit on it, and cannot be replaced.

Richardson said there were only three means by which the case could be heard.

“The law has to be amended, Larry Achong could step down, or he could be removed so the officers could get some justice from since 2014 to even start to hear the matter.”

JTUM president Ancel Roget said the unions did not have a problem with the Industrial Court, but with Achong. He said in their opinion Achong had on several occasions shown bias toward employers and should be removed.

Asked about the EPA's call, Achong said, "No comment."

He said he would remain in his position as chairman of the tribunal.