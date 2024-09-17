Central Bank marks 60th anniversary

PLANT A TREE: A student plants a tree in Richmond, Tobago on the weekend as part of the Central Bank’s 60th anniversary observances. - Photo courtesy Central Bank

THE Central Bank continued its 60th-anniversary celebrations with two outreach activities in Tobago on the weekend.

These activities, led by Central Bank Governor Alvin Hilaire, showcased the bank’s commitment to financial education and environmental sustainability across the nation.

On September 13, according to a press release, the bank hosted a special Schools Outreach Day at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort.

Over 100 students from 16 primary and secondary schools across the island participated in an engaging half-day session.

Hilaire and a team from the bank led interactive activities designed to deepen students’ understanding of financial literacy, currency education and the roles and functions of the bank.

The educational initiative in Tobago builds on the Schools Outreach Week held in Trinidad in June, which reached students from 24 primary and secondary schools.

A high-energy Chant Out segment, where students had the opportunity to freestyle lyrics to popular music using the words "60," "money" and "bank," was a mainstay of the sessions in both islands.

Following the educational event, the bank organised a 60 Years, 60 Trees tree-planting activity in Richmond, Tobago on September 14.

This initiative, an expansion of tree-planting held in Trinidad in May, when 60 poui trees were planted on Lady Chancellor Hill in Port of Spain, was done in collaboration with the Tobago Reforestation and Watershed Rehabilitation Programme (TRWRP) and GA Finisherz, the assigned contractors for the area.

Hilaire and staff of the bank joined students from Bishops High School, Mason Hall Government Primary, Harmon SDA and Mason Hall Secondary to plant 60 trees of various species at the Richmond site, which is being developed as both a recreational site and an additional location to promote eco-tourism on the island.

Nicole Crooks, the bank’s senior manager (HR, industrial, and external relations) said, “As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we are proud to extend our educational and environmental initiatives to Tobago.

“These activities not only commemorate our history but demonstrate our continued investment in our youth by empowering them with financial knowledge and promoting environmental stewardship.

“We are truly grateful for the connections and partnerships built through these initiatives in Tobago and look forward to further deepening these relationships as we advance our education and outreach agenda.”