Pooran, bmobile look to 'inspire, push boundaries'

TSTT acting CEO Kent Western, right, looks on as star cricketer Nicholas Pooran signs a West Indies jersey after joining the bmobile family as a brand ambassador, at the TSTT booth, Queen's Park Oval, St Clair, earlier this month. -

EXPLOSIVE batsman Nicholas Pooran has teamed up with telecommunications provider bmobile, in a long-term partnership aimed at inspiring and empowering the younger generation of cricketers, both on and off the field.

Pooran, 28, is one of the world’s top T20 batsmen and is currently among the top scorers for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.

“My goal is to finally lift the CPL trophy and make Trinidad and Tobago proud. We’ve got a strong team, and I’ll do whatever it takes to get us over the line,” Pooran said.

Beyond the boundary, he’s eager to leverage his new role with bmobile to inspire future athletes.

In a media release on September 16, Pooran said he sees this collaboration with bmobile as a unique opportunity to make a lasting impact in communities.

“I’m truly excited about this partnership with bmobile. I believe it will help motivate the upcoming generations, not only on the cricket field but in every aspect of their lives,” said Pooran. “With the support of bmobile, I’m confident we can make a meaningful difference in communities across the country.”

As bmobile’s newest brand ambassador, Pooran joins the ranks of two-time Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott, a long-standing bmobile partner for over 11 years.

Bmobile said, "Both athletes embody the values of hard work, determination, and excellence – qualities that align with bmobile’s commitment to recognising and nurturing sporting talent at all levels."

Acting CEO of TSTT, Kent Western, hailed Pooran’s addition to the bmobile family, highlighting his leadership and dedication as perfectly aligned with the company’s values.

“Nicholas Pooran is not just a cricketer; he’s a global role model. His exceptional achievements and determination resonate with what we, at bmobile, strive for – pushing boundaries, inspiring greatness, and building a better future for the next generation,” said Western.

“We believe this partnership will produce match-winning performances, creating pathways for aspiring athletes across the nation.”

Pooran’s impressive career has seen him play for over 25 teams, including the West Indies and Red Force. His exploits with the bat have earned him contracts with top franchises worldwide, and his recent record-breaking achievement of 144 T20 sixes in a calendar year, surpassing Chris Gayle’s 135 sixes, cements his status as a cricketing powerhouse.

Bmobile said their partnership with Pooran isn’t just about cricket. "As someone who spends significant time travelling, he values bmobile’s reliable connectivity and support."

Pooran said, “Being part of the bmobile family is an honour. They’ve long supported local sports and culture, and as an international athlete, their services – particularly roaming and data – keep me connected with my family and friends wherever I am.”

Reflecting on his rising role-model status, Pooran added, “It’s humbling when young cricketers say they want to be like me. I never saw myself as a role model, but it’s important to be one both on and off the field. This partnership will help me further contribute to developing the next wave of cricketing talent in Trinidad and Tobago.”