Man found chopped to death in Esperance

- File photo

Police are investigating the circumstances which led to a 36-year-old man being found chopped to death in Esperance Village, San Fernando on September 14.

Police said they received a report of a suspected homicide around 6.40 am at Jim Street, Esperance Village. PC Dehu and WPC Wharwood of the San Fernando police station visited the scene around 7.30 am where they found Gary Gokool's body with chop wounds to the head.

Gokool was identified by relatives. Relatives said he was last seen around 9 pm on September 13, walking along Derrick Street and Sunrise Drive, with an injury to his head area.

The scene was processed and district medical officer Dr Ramlogan ordered the body removed pending an autopsy.

Police do not yet have a motive for the killing.