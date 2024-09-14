Will our wages be increased?

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: So we the people in sweet TT have gotten the news that very soon our electricity bill might be increasing. Well, there was talk about this matter for some time.

We also got the "great" news that T&TEC is owing about $4 billion (or is it more?) to NGC, and that we the consumers will have to assist in repaying this monster bill since the Government cannot do it alone. So said Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales in Tobago a while back.

Lord, look trouble now! Once electricity bills increase, almost everything would be increased too.

Well, PNM government, would our salaries (not yours) be increased too? Thousands of working citizens are trying their best to survive or make ends meet. Many of us folks are working for salaries that are not really able to sustain us as expected. We have already been asked to pay property tax. Next is more for electricity? We are asked to do more with less disposable income, so would our salaries be increased to match more expenses?

Tell us about the $2.6 billion first. What is going on with that?

I ask these questions for a friend.

J ALI

via e-mail