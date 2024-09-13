Dwayne 'DJ' Bravo's 47 charity event returns on September 15

Dwayne "DJ" Bravo and DJ Ana. DJ Ana is one of the dee jays on this year's lineup at the Bravo 47 Foundation All White Charity Event on September 15, at Zen Nightclub, Keate Street, Port of Spain on Sunday. -

The 47 All White Charity Event hosted by international cricket icon and philanthropist Dwayne “DJ” Bravo returns for its seventh edition on September 15, at Zen Nightclub, Keate Street, Port of Spain.

The event which runs from 5 pm-midnight, merges elegance, entertainment and charitable giving, creating an unforgettable experience for patrons, a media release said. More than just a glamorous affair, 47 is rooted in philanthropy and was born from Bravo's passion for empowering and uplifting underprivileged children and communities across Trinidad and Tobago, the release said.

“We are committed to creating an event that not only delivers a memorable experience but also makes a positive impact on the lives of those in need. “This year, we’re raising the bar higher, and we invite everyone to join us in making a difference,” Bravo said in the release.

Since its inception, the 47 All White Charity Event has attracted high-profile guests, influencers, sports personalities, local celebrities, and industry leaders. This year, the event is set to welcome over 1,400 patrons donning their white attire for a night of music, dance, and camaraderie, while supporting the charitable causes, the release said.

Over the years, the proceeds from 47 have been channelled into various youth programmes, donations, and community-driven initiatives, making a significant difference in the lives of many, the release said.

This year, the Living Water Community Our Lady of the Wayside will be the primary beneficiary of the fundraiser.

In collaboration with fellow cricketer and close friend Kieron Pollard and Strictly FX, some of the notable contributions over the years include:

● donation and collaboration with bmobile for the Book Buddies Drive to support education for less fortunate children;

● bursaries for students at the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities and training sponsorship for the Blind Cricket Team,

● donation to the Martha El Katow Home, along with schoolbooks, stationery, and other essential supplies.

● Refurbishing the Margaret Kistow Home and buying beds, school supplies and other necessities.

About 47 Foundation

The 47 Foundation, established by Dwayne Bravo, is dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged children and communities in TT. Through its various initiatives, the foundation focuses on youth development, education, and community support.

Tickets are available via

islandetickets.com

and other outlets.

For more info: contact Crystal Cunningham crystalclearsolutionstt@gmail.com or 374-2421