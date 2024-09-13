Are Naparima, Mayaro still safe for UNC?

Naparima MP Rodney Charles - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Is Naparima a so-called safe seat for the UNC? Was MP Rodney Charles accorded this seat based on personal reputation and work there or was he given this precious seat by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar?

Did it become "unsafe after Charles joined with MP Rushton Paray (Mayaro) on Paray's Patriotic slate for UNC internals (a considered political slap in the face for their generous leader)?

It is certainly democratic to challenge anybody in our democratic society, where also plain talking is not bad manners. With one hand Charles loves the UNC but sees nothing wrong by doing exactly what he wants under the guise of upgrading the image of the UNC.

Image is everything in TT and, in particular, one's political image.

It is indeed an excellent move to update UNC behaviour in the eyes of the voting public. But it is my unsolicited view that both Charles and Paray have placed both Naparima and Mayaro into the realm of dangerous split voting.

Good news for the PNM, rampant crime or not. It certainly would love to swallow both Naparima and Mayaro.

So, Charles sees the Prime Minister going to the US for medical treatment as wrong and indicative of poor healthcare in TT.

What about TT going to the Privy Council for any and everything when we have several prominent attorneys trained right here at UWI who can certainly be part of an esteemed Caribbean Court? An attorney like Israel Khan, SC, recently added to the International Criminal Court list, can be large and in charge of the CCJ any day.

Lawyers trained at UWI are not good enough, smart enough to do our own decision-making?

There is a most crucial general election in 2025 and nonsense talk will not cut it.

The UNC MPs of today are even trying to be brave and attending important functions like independence celebrations at the Queen's Park Savannah and being seen with illustrious visitors. Are they no longer afraid of being seen in Port-of-Spain?

What is my point? So what if the PM goes to the US to see his doctor? He is being backward for doing this? Did not the illustrious leader of the UNC some months ago go to Miami to see a doctor? TT doctors are not good enough? Or was it done for personal privacy? Is the wish for privacy outdated?

With the election being so close, political nitpicking at this juncture will not win extra votes.

At this minute anybody could win Mayaro from Paray, regardless of years of bending over backward for his constituents.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin