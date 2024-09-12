Trinidad and Tobago hockey men crush Guatemala 11-0

Trinidad and Tobago hockey men's players celebrate a goal. PHOTO COURTESY PAN AMERICAN HOCKEY FEDERATION FACEBOOK PAGE -

Trinidad and Tobago men's hockey team continued their flawless showing at the 2024 Pan American Challenge, being played at the Andres Avelino Caceres Sports Complex in Lima, Peru with an 11-0 mauling against Guatemala on September 11.

The victory was TT's fifth on the trot at the tournament.

TT have already advanced to the final on September 14. The winner of the four-team competition will qualify for the 2025 Pan American Cup.

Teague Marcano continued his rich form in front of goal with four goals against Guatemala to lead the demolition.

Shaquille Daniel converted three goals, Jordan Vieira scored twice and the pair of Nicholas Whiteman and Dylan Francis netted one each.

TT will play Paraguay in their final preliminary match on September 13 at 11.30 am, TT time.