Point Fortin girl, 14, one-year-old son reported missing

A 14-year-old girl and her one-year-old baby from Point Fortin have been reported missing, and the police are calling on the public for help in finding them.

Linel Noel and her son, Kayleb Noel, were last seen on September 9 at the family’s home at Warden Road in Fanny Village.

Newsday learnt that Noel argued with her grandmother, who later left the house to run an errand.

When the grandmother returned, the girl and her son could not be found. The grandmother also could not find her suitcase.

All calls and messages to Noel have gone unanswered.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts can call the Point Fortin police station at 648-2426 or any other station. People can also contact the police at 999, 555, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).