In tribute to Dr Sharma

Dr Deokinanan Sharma -

VISHNU BISRAM

DR DEOKINANAN Sharma, former head of the NCIC (National Centre for Indian Culture), which he led for many years, was a remarkable individual who was passionate about promoting Indian culture.

As president of the NCIC he achieved fame for his extensive contributions to Indian culture. His sense of self-discipline and personal sacrifices for promoting Indian culture have always been his guiding principles.

When the NCIC faced challenges, Sharma did so with resilience, pride and determination. He inspired his organisation to stand up to state marginalisation and discrimination (under both the PNM and the UNC administrations) with dignity when seeking funds for its many cultural programmes, such as Divali Nagar and an Indian museum.

Sharma was also promoter of Indo-Caribbean cultural unity. He brought Indians together from around the region to Trinidad and Indians and non-Indians from around Trinidad to the NCIC headquarters for the annual Divali Nagar. And he encouraged Guyanese and other Indo-Caribbean people to transplant the Nagar in their territories. His legacy will stand as an example to all of us to persist in our immersion in Indian culture.

The Indian and Indo-Trinidadian diaspora honours and celebrates the remarkable life and legacy of this outstanding cultural leader. Sharma was a true cultural leader who had a profound impact on the Indian community. He was not just a leader of the NCIC, but a source of inspiration to other Indians.

There are fond memories of Sharma at countless interactions at the NCIC headquarters, occasionally at his residence, and at many public events. I was fortunate to meet and interview him multiple times in Trinidad over two decades. He invited me countless times for the annual Divali Nagar in Chaguanas.

I attended the marquee event almost every year over the last couple of decades, as did many other Indo-Caribbeans from the diaspora. Divali Nagar was always a sight to behold with its brilliant, spectacular lighting and attractive cultural programmes – singing, dancing, acting, drama, other forms of entertainment – rituals, pomp, ceremony, delicious cuisine, and prize-winning fun activities.

The Nagar has become a celebration and exposition of Indian culture and an integral part of the national calendar of Trinidad, held annually for about nine nights, concluding on the eve of Divali.

Dr Vindya Persaud, president of the Guyana Dharmic Sabha, praised Sharma’s leadership of the NCIC when she was featured speaker at the Nagar in 2016. She thanked him for unwavering dedication to the Indian community and the tireless efforts of himself and the organisation in organising and institutionalising cultural events.

Through programmes of the NCIC, Indians and others were able to understand and celebrate their own and India’s vibrant cultural diversity. Sharma, through the NCIC, helped to share the rich culture of India and Hinduism with people around the region. His vision and dedication live on through our actions and continued commitment to the causes he held dear.

Sharma did not dabble in politics, but he supported Winston Dookeran when Dookeran and others remained with ANR Robinson in the split with Basdeo Panday’s ULF in 1988. But Sharma supported Panday and the UNC, including the party’s rise to governance in November 1995.

However, Sharma was disappointed with allegations of corruption and the split between Panday and Ramesh Maharaj in 2001 that led to the defeat of the UNC in the snap election in December that year.

Sharma supported and praised Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s leadership in 2010, including her challenge to Panday for leadership of the party, but became disappointed in aspects of governance and the stench of corruption, a repeat of what transpired under Panday’s UNC (1998-2000).

In private, Sharma was critical of Persad-Bissessar for holding on to leadership of the party after her defeat in 2015 and for staying on as leader in spite of recurring election defeats. Sharma expressed confidence that under new, credible leadership, a UNC-led united opposition would comfortably win the 2025 elections.

Sharma’s contribution to Indian culture over the last three decades will remain deeply ingrained in the recent history of TT.