CIBC Walk for the Cure & 5K set for October 26, event dedicated to Roy Cape

From left to right: TT Cancer Society chairman Robert Dumas, CIBC's Trinidad Operating Company manager Anthony Seeraj and Carib Isle Sports official Anthony Stroud at the 2024 launch of the CIBC Caribbean's Walk for the Cure and 5K at CIBC Caribbean, Long Circular Road, Maraval on September 10. Photo by Roneil Walcott. -

To honour the memory of legendary musician Roy Cape, who passed away at 82 on September 5, CIBC Caribbean's 2024 Walk for the Cure and 5K, will be dedicated to the Roy Cape All Stars pioneer who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014.

Held in collaboration with the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society, this year's Walk for the Cure and 5K will be held from 4 pm on October 26, with the race set to start and commence at the Paddock, Queen's Park Savannah, PoS.

At the launch of the race at CIBC Caribbean on Long Circular Road in Maraval on September 10, organisers said they were expecting a turnout of approximately 700 people. And while they are expecting a competitive race which has featured talents such as Shari Thomas, seasoned road-runner Nicholas Romany and multiple Carifta gold medallist Tafari Waldron, the CIBC and TT Cancer Society representatives stressed the importance of testing for prostate cancer and its early detection.

Registration of the race will commence on September 11 and will cost $150. Race manager Anthony Stroud, sportsmaster at Carib Isle Sports, said there will be prizes for the top three finishers in the male, female, over-60 and ten-and-under categories. The nature of the prizes have not yet been confirmed.

Anthony Seeraj, the managing director of CIBC's Trinidad Operating Company, said Cape played an influential role in their cancer awareness drive since his diagnosis in 2014, and they're determined to continue his work and legacy.

"Being a national icon, I will have you know Roy Cape joined me on every visit to the radio station and television stations promoting this event," Seeraj said.

"He never declined an invitation to embark on any one of these cancer events and he was always at the forefront and ready and willing to spread the good news. I would like to go on and wish Pappy eternal rest."

Seeraj said since the race commenced in 2012, CIBC and the Cancer Society have raised over $US four million, with $US 450,000 being raised last year alone.

"We would like to encourage TT to participate in this event. It's going to be a 5K race and a fun walk. It's a fun event and we raise funds for a serious cause."

The proceeds raised through the event goes toward upgrading cancer equipment and assisting with treatment.

TT Cancer Society Chairman Roger Dumas said the organisation conducted over 11,000 screenings last year, with 700 of those being prostate screenings.

"As we embark on yet another initiative with CIBC, we look forward to being able to serve more men and we encourage more of them to be open to prostate screening," Dumas said. "Get screened. Early detection is important."

On the competitive front, some of TT's best road runners showed off their mettle in the CIBC event last year, with Romany copping the men's 10K event and Chantal Le Maitre taking the women's equivalent.

Thomas copped the women's 5K prize ahead of April Francis, with Waldron, who copped a gold medal in the men's under-20 5,000-metre event at this year's Carifta Games, beating Donnell Francis to the men's 5K title.

Waldron and company are expected to be among the heavy hitters for next month's event.