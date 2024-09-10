Wolffe-O’Neal sworn in as newest member of Integrity Commission

Gillian Wolffe-O’Neal takes her oath of office as a member of the Integrity Commission with President Christine Kangaloo at President's House on September 10. - Photo courtesy The Office of the President

GILLIAN WOLFFE-O’NEAL was sworn in on September 10 as a member of the Integrity Commission of Trinidad and Tobago.

Wolffe-O’Neal took her oath of office and was presented with her instrument of appointment by President Christine Kangaloo at President's House, St Ann's.

Kangaloo congratulated her and wished her every success in her new role, a news release from President's House said.

Wolffe-O’Neal, the release said, is an expert in the applicability and understanding of tax in relation to the tax laws of TT and Guyana.

She obtained a law degree from UWI in 1986 and a legal education certificate from Hugh Wooding Law School. She was admitted to practise law in TT in 1989 and in 2017 in Guyana.

Wolffe-O’Neal also holds a postgraduate advanced diploma in public law and international law from UWI, it added.

After serving nine years in the Ministry of Finance, Inland Revenue Division, she became a senior manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she provided tax advisory services for clients in various sectors.

She became the senior attorney-at-law at Atlantic LNG in 2006 and later moved to KPMG TTS, where she served as director of tax.

In 2024, Wolffe-O’Neal acted as a consultant in tax training to professionals in TT and Guyana.

The release said Wolffe-O’Neil has also demonstrated a strong interest in counselling and mentoring young people in her community.