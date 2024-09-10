Triple murder in Petit Valley

Marlon Lee, Salina Rodriguez and Malick Lee were shot dead in their home on the night of September 9 in Upper Pioneer Drive, Petit Valley. Photo taken on September 10. - Photo by Venessa Mohammed

THREE members of a Petit Valley family were slain on September 9.

A police report said at around 9.36 pm residents of Upper Pioneer Drive, Petit Valley, heard gunshots and called 999.

It said officers on mobile patrol "received a report from command centre and responded."

They found Salina Rodriguez lying on a bed in the wooden structure calling for help.

Marlon Lee was found in the doorway between the bedroom and the living room, and Maleek Lee was found at the back of the house, in the yard. Both men were motionless with gunshot wounds.

DMO Dr Nwafor visited, viewed the two bodies and pronounced them dead.

Rodriguez was taken to the St James Infirmary, where she died at 10.35 pm.