TKR aim to return to winning ways in CPL clash vs Kings

Nicholas Pooran of Trinbago Knight Riders hits 6 during the Men’s 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match 3 against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park Sporting Complex on August 31, 2024 in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis. (CPL T20 via Getty Images) - (CPL T20)

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) will tackle St Lucia Kings in the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on September 10 at 7 pm.

After beginning their campaign with a 44-run win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 31 at Warner Park in St Kitts, the TT franchise suffered a narrow six-run defeat to the then winless Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North South, Antigua.

In the match against Falcons, spinners Sunil Narine and Waqar Salamkheil grabbed two wickets apiece to help limit the home team to 176/6 in 20 overs. In response, TKR were led by opener Andries Gous (39) and Keacy Carty (34), but fell short as they closed on 170/9.

TKR have been tinkering with their starting XI making three changes in game two. In the second match, the trio of Gous, Andre Russell and Akeal Hosein started for Nathan Edward, Jason Roy and Dwayne Bravo.

Changes are expected by all teams as all franchises must play their Under-23 emerging players at least five matches. The two emerging players on the TKR squad are left-arm pacer Edward and batsman Shaqkere Parris.

Parris has featured in both matches and Edward played in just the first match.

TKR are fifth on the six-team standings with two points after winning one match and losing the other. Most teams have played more matches than TKR.

The Kings have also had a mixed start to the tournament with two wins and one loss and lie in fourth position with four points.