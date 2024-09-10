Manzanilla woman charged with 2023 murder

- File photo

A 39-year-old woman charged with last year’s murder of Fizam Hosein appeared in the High Court on September 9.

Hosein, 58, of Tumpuna Road, Arima was found with gunshot wounds to the head, face and upper body in a car parked along Moonan Road, Wallerfield on May 22, 2023.

Crystal Cindy Le Blanc aka Cindy Ali of Manzanilla and Wallerfield, was arrested on August 31 by PC Henry of the Northern Division Task Force at a house in Manzanilla.

On September 6, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal advised Le Blanc be charged with murder. She was charged by WPC Jacob on September 8 and appeared before Master Shah in the High Court North A the next day.

A sufficiency hearing date was set for March 23, 2025.

Investigations were supervised by acting ASP Victor, Sgt Pinder and Cpl Gonzales of Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Two.

On September 20, 2023, Akeem Simon was also charged in connection with the murder. A warrant was expected to be taken out for him to appear in court on March 23, 2025.